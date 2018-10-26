Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue needs fill material after recent rainfall

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Consecutive days of rainfall in Amarillo this month have created a mud problem for the Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue at two of their locations.
President and founder of the non-profit, Terri Gammage, said having the horses stand in the wet mud for too long isn’t good for their hooves.
“They can develop diseases such as thrush, white line disease, different things like that that can cripple them,” she said. “They get abscesses. We do have one horse in a barn in Canyon because she has abscesses in both front feet and it’s extremely painful for the horses.”
Packing dried dirt and hay along the fences to give the horses a place to stand and some walking room is all volunteers were able to do as a temporary fix.
“They do have places that they can get up and rest, you know, without having to lay down in the mud, but it’s hard on them, it’s hard on my volunteers," said Gammage. "It’s hard on everybody to have to deal with this much mud and it doesn’t get a chance to dry out before we get the next rain.”
The rescue is now trying to beat the next rain by purchasing truckloads of fill sand to remedy the problem.
“Some kind of fill material to get these pens up a little bit higher where the horses will be more comfortable,” said Gammage.
She said in the past, using a fill material has been successful.
“Usually we’ll get a rain and then it’ll dry out good and we can drive the tractor over it and pack it down again and get it set up before the next one comes,” said Gammage.
But this month’s rain and the rain expected next week has them racing against time.
Find out how you can DONATE to the purchase of the material on their Facebook page.
“We don’t have inside barns and so we’re adding to it as we can,” said Gammage. “Each time I have the money to put more in, we’ll put more in and one of these days maybe it’ll be where we have one whole area that’ll stay dry for them. It’s just an ongoing problem.”
The rescue is hoping to have fill material delivered on Monday--- but how much depends on how much they can afford
