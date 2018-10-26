Good News with Dave: thankful for the NewsChannel10 weather team

Samantha tells us, “I don’t know why I like waking up early, I mean nobody likes it but when my alarm goes off I say ‘Oh man’ but once I get here I like the atmosphere of the morning show, it has a different feel to it than the other shows. It’s usually a little lighter and we get to do some fun stuff, I just like that. For me this is still a smaller area than what I’m used to. People recognize you when you go out and you see some of the same people you know. You just have a better relationship with people, everyone is always so nice.”