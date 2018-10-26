Good News with Dave: thankful for the NewsChannel10 weather team

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sometimes a source of good news is found by simply counting one’s blessings.
Lately I have been mindful of just how many reasons I have to be thankful. You already know that I get to do what I love to do and I am passionate about my job, but I get to track the craziest weather in the country right here in our area. I also get to do it with a group of like minded meteorologists here that just make a great weather team.
Samantha Thomas has made a great addition to the weather team. She loves weather, loves the people in this area and, unlike a lot of people, actually embraces a very early morning schedule.
Samantha tells us, “I don’t know why I like waking up early, I mean nobody likes it but when my alarm goes off I say ‘Oh man’ but once I get here I like the atmosphere of the morning show, it has a different feel to it than the other shows. It’s usually a little lighter and we get to do some fun stuff, I just like that. For me this is still a smaller area than what I’m used to. People recognize you when you go out and you see some of the same people you know. You just have a better relationship with people, everyone is always so nice.”
Weekend meteorologist Cameron Venable has been an asset to the team. He brings enthusiasm, some technological skills, and even though he grew up in California he could not wait to get to an area like ours to track some active weather.
Cameron explains, “I thought it was like a dream come true. Being from California, we really don’t have weather out there. But out here we get everything. We get snow, we get tornadoes, severe weather, strong cold fronts--it’s just absolutely awesome and a dream come true.”
Allan Gwyn and I go way back on the weather team as we have been tracking and chasing storms together for about 30 years. It’s interesting that Allan almost ended up on a different career path.
“I am very glad that I took the jump to get into weather,” Allan adds. “It’s a dream come true. I’m able to do weather in my home town where I was born and raised. You know, it’s some of the most awesome weather in the world. You get all four seasons and, it’s a joke, but it happens in one day!”
It's a real blessing for me to work with great people that have weather in their blood like myself.
"That is one of the things I really looked forward to was to just get into more of a severe weather prone area but also an area that still had snow", Samantha shared. "I love snow!"
Cameron added, “Videoing lightning, much like you see in the graphic behind me. I really love lightning, as everyone knows.”
According to Allan, "My favorite weather to track is obviously severe weather. I have always been a storm chaser. I love hunting down supercells and seeing those things spin up."
You have probably heard talk about an El Niño event shaping up for this winter season. That’s good news for me, I’m going to track some crazy weather I think.
But for you, just knowing you have a dedicated team of meteorologists and they are really, really interested and passionate about keeping you informed--that’s some good news.
