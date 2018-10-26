Families building businesses: New locally-owned restaurants opening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As Amarillo sees new development across the southwest, the east part of the city is welcoming a new business.
Cafe Blvd & Bar is family-owned, and after growing up in the east part of town, the owners say they worked and saved up as a family to make the restaurant a reality in that same neighborhood.
"What really inspired us is the community and culture around on the eastside of Amarillo,” said Thao Galvan with Cafe Blvd & Bar. “We really just wanted to show our style of Vietnamese food that we grew up with and share that with Amarillo."
The modern Vietnamese restaurant near Amarillo Boulevard and Eastern features a full menu and bar, as well as a pool table lounge.
"Our meals are prepared following traditional Vietnamese recipes. It ranges from several appetizers to pho soups to many of the entrees,” said Galvan. "After dinner, you're more than welcome to visit our lounge and have one of our specialty drinks with a game of pool."
Across town in west Amarillo, Vaquero Tacos and Tequila is the newest venture from the family behind longtime restaurant El Vaquero, inspired by their experience growing up on a ranch.
"To be able to share our recipes, share our meals, share our home-style type food with our customers, with our friends and family,” said Donna Bannavong with Vaquero Tacos and Tequila. “It's rewarding for people to enjoy your food."
Located in a plaza near Bell and I-40, the restaurant specializes in tacos and crafted cocktails and also features a breakfast menu.
"We make the tortillas in-house,” said Bannavong. "Stone ground the corn and use that masa to make the tortillas and it's very fresh and that's what makes our tacos different."
From one homegrown family venture to another, there's new food to try in Amarillo.
Vaquero Tacos and Tequila is now open and Cafe Blvd & Bar will open on Friday, Oct. 26.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.