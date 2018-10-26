Clarendon Arts Festival works to bring fine arts, crafts to community

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - Artists and artisans alike will crowd the Donley County Activity Center on Oct. 27 and 28 to celebrate the visual arts in the area.
The 10th annual Clarendon Arts Festival, sponsored by the Les Beaux Arts Club, will open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The show will feature the art of local students, artists around the area and skilled craftsmen, such as soapmakers and carpenters.
Both the student art and professional art on display will be juried during the show.
Saturday will also feature a cultural crafting event led by Deleores Maldonado.
Maldonado will host workshops throughout the day, based on the Dia de los Muertos crafting tradition/
From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that night, the Preferred Buyers Reception will allow buyers to purchase other locally produced art.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The festival will continue Sunday at 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., featuring an enchilada dinner served by the members of the St. Mar’s Catholic Church.
You can find more information by calling (806) 654-2993.
