BSA to offer rides to people with mobility issues to polling places

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - BSA Health System’s will be offering free transportation for mobility-disabled voters to polling locations in Potter and Randall counties.
Transportation services will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday until November 2
To qualify for a ride, voters must be able to sit unassisted in a wheelchair, be registered to vote and have their ID to vote.
Director of BSA Paramedicine Services Perry Perkins said voting is vital for American society.
“BSA wants to ensure every person in our community has that opportunity,” said Perkins.
Voters who need a ride will be picked up at their scheduled pick-up time and place and taken to the nearest voting location. After they vote, BSA will take them back home.
To schedule for a ride, voters can call the BSA Dispatch Center at (806) 655-6948.
