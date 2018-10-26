Amarillo Fire Department to host first-ever open house

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department welcomes the community to its first-ever open house.
The event is the first of many aimed at engaging the community, local businesses and city leaders.
“We want to let the public learn more about us as a fire department, who we are, what we do, what kind of gear and equipment we have," said Community Liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department Jeff Justus.
The event will be held at the Central Fire Station and will run from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
During the event, residents will have an opportunity to tour AFD’s Central Fire Station, visit the Amarillo Fire Department Museum and meet firefighters and AFD chiefs.
