Amarillo City Transit fare study proposes fare hike for first time in 24 years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The price to ride an Amarillo City Transit bus could change from 75 cents to $1 after a new study adopted by council this week shows the need for increased revenue to provide the best service for riders.
Since 1994, it’s cost 75 cents for an adult to ride an Amarillo public bus.
“The amount of money we recover for our fares has gone down to 4% of the cost of the service. In 1994, it was 17%,” said Marita Wellage-Reiley, Transit Director for Amarillo City Transit.
That decrease in revenue is why transit says a fare hike could be coming.
“One of the things that we’re doing with the fare study is increasing the adult fare to a dollar,” said Wellage-Reiley. “Our half fares will be seniors, disabled and students. So it’ll lower the cost for students to 50 cents from 60 cents.”
If Amarillo City Transit raises its price per ride, it would include things it doesn’t currently offer, like a day pass or a monthly pass for fixed routes.
“Right now, we have free transfers. In the future, we will eliminate transfers and we will add a day pass,” said Wellage-Reiley. “We’d charge two dollars and that would give you unlimited rides all day along, get on and off wherever you need to and you don’t have to pay a fare.”
The department is working on a potential partnership with Amarillo College, to make it easier for students to get to class.
“We’re negotiating with Amarillo College to provide unlimited rides to students who have an Amarillo College pass,” said Wellage-Reiley. “We’re also trying to provide a limited evening service to students who take night classes who possibly can get to school on our buses.”
Some residents say while the possible hike in fares could be a stretch for their wallet, they’d make it work if service was expanded.
“You just have to get by, so I guess I’d have to pay it if I wanted to get where I wanted to go,” said Tammi Carter, one Amarillo resident who rides public transportation.
“We have plans to put evening service out, but we can’t do those things unless we find more revenue,” said Wellage-Reiley.
Next up, Amarillo City Transit has to draft a proposal so city council can make a decision on where the price of fares goes from here.
