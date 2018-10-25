UNITED WAY WEDNESDAY: Wesley Wrestling Club teaching kids skills on and off the mat

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon believes reaching out and helping local youth succeed is essential in ending the cycle of poverty in our community, and the Wesley Community Center’s Wrestling Club is doing just that.
One of the kids in the program is 10-year-old Mikey Ruiz. He wants to be an Olympic wrestler when he grows up. He started wrestling in Kindergarten and his passion for the sport continues to grow.
“I’m really committed to this," said Ruiz. "I really like it. I always try hard and do my very best on these things and complete my goals and make a higher goal to complete it. I think I learn from that and do that on everything.”
At the Wesley, coaches like Tony Hernandez are teaching more than just wrestling. They are instilling skills the kids can use on and off the mat, like nutrition and the importance of education.
“Education is more important than the sport of wrestling because that’s going to get them further," said Hernandez. "Wrestling is just a tool that will help them with that. The third thing we instill in them is that it is very important that they are thankful for their blessings. We’re just trying to mold young kids, young women and young men who will hopefully impact the community in a positive way.”
Ruiz said he has learned a lot thanks to the Wesley Wrestling Club.
“I learned that I better make good grades or I won’t get to do this when I’m older," said Ruiz. "It helps me keep myself healthy and I learned how to have a good attitude.”
Trophies and plaques line the walls of the Wesley, showcasing the many talented kids the community center has influenced over the years.
“Some of our kids are wrestling at the college level now so that’s really helped them and impacted their lives in a big way," said Hernandez.
While life outside Wesley’s gym isn’t always easy, the coaches hope the skills they teach will help kids like Ruiz grapple with anything that comes their way.
“Good, strong kids are going to make good, strong communities." said Hernandez.
If you would like to join this year’s campaign efforts to raise $4 million for organizations like the Wesley Community Center, you can contact the United Way by calling (806) 376-6359.
