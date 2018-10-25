Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal cords

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal chords are “severely bruised.” He says he has rescheduled the Madison Square Garden concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum)