2 people hospitalized after house fire near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two people are in critical condition after a house fire broke out at the 1000 block of North Polk Street.
At around 5:00 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call about a house showing heavy smoke from the front and back.
The two people in the home during the fire were taken to Northwest Texas Hospital and are currently in critical condition.
The fire was contained around 5:40 p.m.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s are still investigating the cause of the fire.
