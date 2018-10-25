Officials: Chemical compounds from firefighting foam found in water near Cannon AFB

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Chemical compounds from a firefighting foam used at Cannon Air Force Base is contaminating off-base drinking water.
According to a news release, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center sampled 25 water sources in order to assess the risk that Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) were in the drinking water.
Three locations have been identified where PFOS and PFOA concentrations in drinking water exceeded an Environmental Protection Agency lifetime health advisory. Alternate drinking water has been provided at those locations.
PFOS and PFOA are considered unregulated emerging contaminants and are present in household items and heat and fire resistant products, including a foam used by commercial and military fire response teams to combat petroleum-based fires.
“We are conducting a very thorough investigation and will continue taking swift action to make sure drinking water is safe for people around Cannon,” said Director of AFCEC’s Environmental Management Directorate Suzanne Bilbrey. “I want to reassure the community that drinking water in the impacted area has been tested, all impacts are being addressed, and we are committed to working with the New Mexico Environment Department and the community on long-term solutions."
Two private wells also had detectable levels of PFOS and PFOA that were below the EPA LHA. AFCEC says they will continue monitoring the wells to ensure the level remains below the LHA.
According to a news release, the impacted area is limited to land inside the area of Highway 467, Roosevelt Road and Highway 6 that extends around four miles outside of the southeast boundary.
You can view a map of the impacted area below:
