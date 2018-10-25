Moore County Crime Stoppers searching for Dumas storage facility burglar

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are searching for information on the burglar responsible for breaking into the storage facility of Pack’s Wrecker in Dumas.
According to the Dumas Police Department, the storage facility at Pack’s Wrecker has been broken into and burglarized on two occasions.
On October 17, police say someone broke into the storage facility and stole items from multiple vehicles.
On October 23, police say the facility was broken into again and cars were damaged.
If you have any information about those responsible, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit an online tip here.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 if any tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.