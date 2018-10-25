Mitchell assumes official role as Texas Tech chancellor

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell was unanimously voted as the fifth chancellor of the Texas Tech University System during a special teleconference meeting with the system’s board of regents.
Mitchel has been the president of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock since 2010 and will continue to serve in that capacity as well. His appointment to the position become nearly official on Oct. 4, when the board announced during another board meeting that he was the sole finalist position.
He follows Robert Duncan, who unexpectedly announced his retirement in August a couple of days after a board of regents meeting.
“Tedd has a long, rich history of experience and service within the Texas Tech University System as he has led Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to new levels of excellence. We’ve shared a vision for the purpose and future of the system, and he has been essential in advancing many of our top priorities," Duncan said in a System news release. "He is an outstanding leader and a greater friend. Terri and I look forward to what Tedd and Janet will accomplish and are confident continued great things are on the horizon with them leading the way.”
Mitchell is an alumnus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1987 and decided to pursue training in internal medicine and from 1988 to 1996 he served as captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
And before coming to the HSC he was the president and CEO of the Cooper Clinic in Dallas.
“To become the chancellor of a university system of this caliber is the honor of a lifetime,” Mitchell said in the release. “The Texas Tech University System is a special place with significant responsibility and opportunity, and I am grateful for the support of the Board of Regents, my fellow presidents and our entire Red Raider and Ram families. Serving as the chancellor, while also continuing as TTUHSC president, provides a critical link in remaining directly connected to our faculty and students. My dedication to both roles will be unwavering, and I look forward to a strong and successful future for our four universities.”
