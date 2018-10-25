Mitchell assumes official role as Texas Tech chancellor

“To become the chancellor of a university system of this caliber is the honor of a lifetime,” Mitchell said in the release. “The Texas Tech University System is a special place with significant responsibility and opportunity, and I am grateful for the support of the Board of Regents, my fellow presidents and our entire Red Raider and Ram families. Serving as the chancellor, while also continuing as TTUHSC president, provides a critical link in remaining directly connected to our faculty and students. My dedication to both roles will be unwavering, and I look forward to a strong and successful future for our four universities.”