The McRib is back in Amarillo and Canyon

The McRib is back at select McDonald's locations (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 25, 2018 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:45 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The McRib is back!

The sandwich is available for a limited time at thousands of restaurants across the country, including some McDonald’s locations around Amarillo and Canyon.

The barbecue sauce-covered pork sandwich was last in restaurants in November of 2017.

There’s even an app that helps you find the sandwich! The app is called McDonald’s Finder and is available in the app store.

McDonald’s advises calling ahead to verify the sandwich is offered.

The following locations are listed in the app as serving the McRib:

Amarillo:

  • 1720 South Ross Street
  • 1815 South Grand
  • 2000 South Western Avenue
  • 2910 Soncy Road
  • 3320 Coulter Street
  • 400 East Amarillo Boulevard
  • 4215 Canyon Drive inside Walmart
  • 4402 Teckla Boulevard
  • 5620 West Amarillo Boulevard
  • 6312 Hollywood Road
  • 715 Lakeside Drive

Canyon:

  • 200 23rd Street

