Man arrested after traffic stop leads to troopers finding 25 pounds of meth

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A man was arrested in Carson County after the Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper found 25 pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire of his car.
On October 19, a Texas DPS trooper pulled over Enrique Andres Landeta for a traffic violation on I-40.
The trooper said he noticed different indicators of criminal activity and asked Landeta for permission to search his car.
During the search, the trooper said he found 23 bundles of methamphetamine in Landeta’s spare tire, worth up to $1.1 million.
Officials say the amount of meth is an indicator that it was intended to be distributed instead of personal use.
Landeta has been booked into Carson County Jail.
