Halloween events happening this weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for something to do to get in the spooky spirit this weekend, there are several events happening around the area.
Canyon Main Street is hosting the Halloween Spooktacular on the Square on Friday, Oct. 26.
The event will feature a screening of Hocus Pocus on the courthouse lawn. There will be a Trunk-or-Treat around the Square. The Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 6:00 p.m., and Hocus Pocus will start around 7:00 p.m.
The Amarillo Zoo’s “BOO at the ZOO” will return for three days this year.
This Friday, Oct. 26, Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28, you can enjoy games, activities and costumed animal characters.
The event will be from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
General admission is $5, and children age two and under are free.
Town Square Village will host this year’s Monster Bash on Saturday, Oct. 27.
From 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., enjoy candy, food trucks, activities, costume contests, pumpkin and face painting and more.
There is no admission cost, and the event is open to the public.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host their Monster Bash for two days this week.
On Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, you’re invited to bring the kids and experience a safe place to trick-or-treat while experimenting with spine-chilling science.
You can take a trip through the haunted kid-friendly maze and enjoy candy and games.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for member and 6:30 p.m. for the general public. The event will last until 9:30 p.m.
Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm will be open this weekend.
The farm is open from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $13.95 plus tax, and children age two and under are free.
From picking a pumpkin to carve or hopping on for a hayride, there’s fun for all of the family at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.
The newest Xcape Room, Curse of the Mummy, is open in time for Halloween weekend.
The warehouse has several rooms filled with puzzles, riddles and a little magic.
You and a group of friends have 60 minutes to discover its secrets and escape.
Xcape Room Warehouse is open on Friday, Oct. 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 12:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.
The longest running haunted attraction in Amarillo, Amarillo Scaregrounds, is open for Halloween weekend.
The Scaregrounds will be open from 7:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.
One admission to each attraction is $35, and an all night pass is $50.
Attractions include Terror, Insanitarium, The Basement, Blackout Maze, Zombie Apocalypse Training Center and Axe Slinger Society.
Frightmare, a haunted house in Amarillo, is open Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 from 7:00 p.m. until Midnight.
The haunted house is located at 816 Van Buren.
Regular admission is $20 and a fast pass is $5.
Frightmare is based on the story of Dr. Payne, who has searched endlessly across all planes for existence of creatures, supernatural antiquities and things that go pump in the night. He takes pleasure in experimenting on those in the Frightmare Labyrinth that is hidden deep in the recesses of Center City Amarillo.
You can read more about Frightmare here.
6th Street Massacre is a haunted house located in an historic building from the 1920′s on 6th Street in Amarillo.
The haunted house is open from 7:00 p.m. until Midnight on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27. Admission is $25
The building is an old movie theater, and the theme of the haunted house is “stuck in a movie.”
Starlight Ranch’s Maze of Mayhem is open Friday and Saturday this weekend.
From 8:00 p.m. until Midnight, be prepared to be scared in the 10,000 square-foot maze and the 70-feet drop off the “Tower of Fear” zipline.
Entrance to the park is free. The maze is $15, the zipline is $20 and the bundle package is $30.
Bar Z Winery will host Hallowine 2018 this Saturday, Oct. 27.
From 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., enjoy live music from Insufficient Funds, food from Pizza Nomad, a costume contest and “Boos Specials.”
The cover fee is $10.
You’re invited to the Drunken Oyster’s Monster Mash this weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 26, enjoy the costume party with The Fwoops.
The event will have “creepy GHOUL punch” and “Rogue Dead Drafts.”
Gifts will be given out to the best costumes.
Reservations can be made at (806) 418-6668.
The Boo Ball is happening this Friday, Oct. 26 at Bodegas.
From 8:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., come out for an evening full of fun, dancing and a costume contest.
The event, hosted by Townsquare Media, will include more than $1,500 in cash and prizes.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
The Lone Star Ballet’s production of Frankentstein - The Creature Comes to Life is happening this weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, come and see what Lone Star Ballet describes as an experience like no other.
The show begins at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are available here.
Amarillo Little Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors begins this weekend.
The show opens on Thursday, Oct. 25 and closes on Sunday, Nov. 4.
You can reserve tickets by calling (806) 355-991 or online.
City Church is hosting their Fall Family Festival on Friday, Oct. 26.
From 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., you’re invited to enjoy games, prizes, food, kid-friendly costumes and more.
The festival is located at 205 South Polk.
For more information, call (806) 371-0089.
If you’re hosting a fall or Halloween event this weekend and you would like to add it to this list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
