Former Reagor-Dykes CFO denies allegations from Lubbock bank

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Attorneys for Shane Smith, the former Chief Financial Officer for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, have released a 28-page response by their client to allegations about his role in the ongoing bankruptcy involving the dealership.
Smith, whom Dykes said in previous filings was fired by the auto group on August 1, was named as one of 10 defendants in a September 18 lawsuit brought by Lubbock’s First Bank & Trust.
In the filing, made Monday in federal court, Smith’s attorneys lay out 222 specific instances where Smith either categorically denies, lacks knowledge or has insufficient information to “form a belief about the truth” of allegations against him.
The filing also contains 15 instances where attorneys for Smith says the bank’s claims against him do not apply based on varying reasons, including that he lacks capacity, because of “substantive unconscionability,” and because the bank failed to mitigate its alleged damages.
The filing goes on to say Smith has previously denied any and all liability to the bank. It asks if “in the unlikely event” the court or jury find Smith was “negligent” to then use the doctrine of “comparative responsibility” - or assigning him only a percentage of fault - in its judgement.
