Coffee Memorial Blood Center partners with air ambulance companies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This morning, Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced their life saving deal to provide blood for air ambulances. Coffee Memorial is partnering with air ambulance companies to provide blood on all of the areas air ambulances. The helicopters will provide critical care to people throughout the Panhandle.
“We’ve seen it first hand, our crews at LiveStar have seen it first-hand, as far as being able to give blood and give plasma immediately to these patients means in their outcome,” said Steve Marshall, Flight Nurse and Critical Care Educator at LifeStar at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Once the deal is finalized, air rescue services can provide o-negative blood to patients in life threatening situations.
This benefits areas throughout the Panhandle including the rural towns with smaller hospitals. Smaller hospitals in the Panhandle may not have a large blood supply. Air ambulances providing blood to patients during transportation will improve the patients care and allow these hospitals to re-allocate that blood to another patient in need.
Currently flight crews can only provide saline to patients who are losing blood, but soon flight crews will provide blood to patients on the scene and throughout the transport of the patient.
Although this deal can help save the lives of patients in critical care, it causes high demand of blood inventory for Coffee Memorial’s blood bank and they are going to need help filling it.
“While this is a very exciting announcement that we are going to be placing o-negative blood on the helicopters, air ambulances as they’re called, it does create an increase in need of o-negative donors,” said Suzanne Talley, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Only nine percent of the population has the universal blood type, O negative. The demand for O negative blood is high for the Panhandle but so is all blood types.
