Changes coming to Angel Tree sign-ups at The Salvation Army

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With Christmas Eve two months away, the Salvation Army of Amarillo is gearing up for its biggest program of the year.
This year, the nonprofit wants residents to know of changes coming so the over 2,000 kids they’re expecting to serve this year can still enjoy the holiday.
Instead of the usual two weeks of registration for the Christmas assistance program, registration will only last two days this year.
“This year, we’ll be doing something a little bit different,” said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations and Donor Development Director at The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “We’ll only be taking applications for two days. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then the days will be a Tuesday and Thursday, October 30th and then November 1st.”
Where you can sign up will also be different.
“We have in the past taken applications at The Salvation Army’s chapel,” said Pena. “This year we’ll be taking applications at The Salvation Army’s main office at 400 S Harrison.”
The Salvation Army says it wants to make the process as easy as possible for families who need a helping hand this holiday season.
“Those that can qualify for assistance for help with Christmas can bring proof that they are receiving food stamps and that will automatically qualify them,” said Kraig Stockstill, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army." Or they can visit with us about the individual circumstances that they have going on and we’ll make those decisions based on an individual basis."
The nonprofit said it’s always in need of volunteers during its busiest time of the year.
“If you’d like to help out with the application process, we do need people who speak Spanish to help translate for those people coming in who only speak Spanish,” said Pena.
“We understand there are times in our lives when we face some challenges,” said Stockstill. “Some of those challenges are financial in nature and we want to be able to help people with Christmas who may be facing some financial challenges. We’re prepared to take as many applications as we can on those two days.”
You can contact The Salvation Army with any questions or if you’re interested at volunteering at (806) 373-6631.
To find out what exactly you need to bring to sign up next week, take a look at the pictures below:
