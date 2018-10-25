Attention Pet Owners: Check your yard for wild mushrooms

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The air beneath the ground has been saturated more frequently due to recent rainfall in the Panhandle, and people are beginning to see wild mushrooms growing in their yards.
Officials say the relative humidity has spiked up from between 80 to 100 percent, which has caused people to see the wild mushrooms growing in their yards. They also say it is hard to identify if the mushrooms are poisonous just by looking at them, so pet owners should take precaution.
“They could be toxic; there are some mushrooms that aren’t, and some mushrooms that are,” said Dr. David Faulkner at Hope Veterinary Clinic. “Pet owners need to watch anything their dogs ingest that they shouldn’t be."
If you have these mushrooms growing in your yard and believe your animal has ingested some, there are visible warning signs you should look out for.
“Vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy,” said Dr. Faulkner. “They can even become, when it' s real toxic, develop liver problems or liver failure, neurological problems and toxicity.”
If you believe your animal has eaten a mushrooms, Dr. Faulkner recommends you bring one along with you.
“The easiest way is to take them to their veterinarian they can send them to where ever they feel they can identify them," said Dr. Faulkner.
If you don’t have children or pets and are curious as to what they could do to your garden or lawn, officials say you have nothing to worry about.
Amarillo College Stem Research Center Director Gerek Burford said the mushrooms can be a good thing if you don’t have pets.
“These are actually beneficial organisms, so they work in a symbiotic relationship with your plants giving them the nutrients it needs,” said Burford. “The plants give the mushrooms the sugar it needs, so it’s actually a sign of a very healthy garden. If they’re in your garden and you have pets or kids at home and they might get into them and you don’t wanna take the chance, you can simply throw on a pair of gardening gloves and pull them out and throw them in the trash.”
If you find mushrooms in your yard, officials recommend taking precautions to protect your children and pets.
