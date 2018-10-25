Amarillo Chamber of Commerce banquet to honor local businesses

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Individuals and businesses alike will be honored at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Banquet & Business Excellence Awards.
The event will recognize emerging and established businesses from around the area that have performed above expectations during the past year.
They will also honor their “Top 20 Under 40”, a list of young businesses leaders and up-and-comers in the Amarillo area.
The event will be Oct. 25 at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tables are $250 for table sponsors, which includes dinner for eight guests, or $500 for VIP sponsors, which also includes two bottles of wine for your table and promotion of your company logo at the event and in their annual report.
Tickets are available by calling (806) 342-2007.
