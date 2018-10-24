Toy dinosaur left at Amarillo Public Library eats candy, loves reading

The dinosaur stages a dramatic takeover of librarian Miss Kim's water glass.
By Jacob Helker | October 24, 2018 at 4:33 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:33 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library has been documenting the adventures of a reptilian visitor on their Facebook page.

After a toy dinosaur was left at the library on Tuesday, photos surfaced on their Facebook showing him taking over the complex.

Apparently, he started with the candy supply and a water glass.

The library said he isn’t so bad though, considering his love of reading and corny jokes.

He even wrote workers a note!

No word on whether the bookworm dino is planning on taking on a full-time gig as the library’s official mascot.

