Man dead, another injured after two-vehicle crash near Perryton

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ochiltree County early this morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to County Road L, four miles southeast of Perryton, at 8:29 a.m. after Donald Pshigoda, 67, swerved in an attempt to avoid a pickup truck that was backing up.
Officials say Kaleb Hendrick, 38, was unsafely backing his pickup truck on CR-L in heavy fog conditions.
Police say that Pshigoda hit the back of Hendrick’s vehicle, lost control of his pickup and rolled multiple times. Pshigoda died on scene.
Chance Baize, 25, was in Pshigoda’s vehicle during the accident and was transported to the Perryton General Hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.
Officials say Hendrick was not injured and was wearing a seat belt during the accident.
Pshigoda was not wearing his seat belt and it is unknown if Baize was wearing one as well.
DPS is still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.