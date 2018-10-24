Here’s why Canyon ISD says you shouldn’t be scared of the $196M bond

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Canyon ISD doesn’t want voters to be scared of their $196 million bond.
The large amount of money proposed in the bond is to prevent smaller bonds to be voted on every few years. Instead, Canyon ISD is planning for future growth within the district for the next 10 years.
Within the Canyon ISD district, new developments are building, and families are moving into the area. Canyon ISD enrollment is growing and the 10-year plan accommodates student growth.
Randall High School is over populated with little room to accommodate more students. Currently at Randall High School, students attend classes in the main building, multiple classroom pods and an additional building that was formerly a middle school.
