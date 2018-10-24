Hawks offering plenty of other options in new-look arena

This renovation — or "transformation," the preferred nomenclature of its supporters — was largely carried out over the past two summer breaks, a frenzied job that allowed little room for dallying or delay. The most striking part of the project was the removal of the stacked suites on one side of the building formerly known as Philips Arena , which required the Hawks to play all of last season with a giant covering over that construction zone and reduced capacity to just over 16,000.