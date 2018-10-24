Drag queen speaks at school career day; parents outraged

THORNTON, CO (KDVR/CNN) - Though parents have expressed dismay that a Colorado middle school invited a professional drag queen to speak at the school’s career day, the woman herself says the positive feedback she received from students made the experience worth it.
Thanks to makeup, eyelashes and extra-large earrings, 25-year-old Zack Sullivan transforms into a woman named Jessica for drag performances.
"I like how it’s made me a better person. It’s made me a happier person,” Jessica said.
Jessica has been performing for more than five years, and for the past year and a half, drag has been her full-time job, a career that landed her an invitation to talk to students at Rocky Top Middle School in Thornton, CO.
"I was very nervous because I wasn’t sure what kind of response I was going to get from kids,” Jessica said.
The drag queen was one of more than 100 volunteers at the Friday career day event, which featured a broad range of professions including first responders, elected officials and even members of the clergy.
Jessica talked to students about the damage of bullying and the need to put kindness and acceptance at the forefront, the school’s principal says.
Nonetheless, Jessica’s inclusion at the event received negative attention and complaints from the students’ parents.
"I was pretty appalled. I was pretty surprised. It was a shock because nobody was notified,” parent Jen Payer said.
In a letter sent home to parents Monday, the principal said next year, parents will be given a list of who will be invited to talk at career events.
If a parent finds a presentation inappropriate, they can notify the school, and their child won’t participate in that particular session.
"If they are watching a film that’s maybe PG-13 rated or something like that, parents kind of have that option. Field trips, things like that, parents are informed ahead of time,” one parent said.
Jessica says she’s not surprised the school received complaints.
"Before I walked in, I knew that somebody was going to complain,” she said.
However, Jessica says none of the complaints came from students, and it was their feedback that made her visit to the middle school worth it.
"I got messages saying, ‘I am a gay boy. I get picked on every single week.’ I got kids saying I was the best part of their day or ‘I had a really bad week, and thank you for coming in,’” Jessica said.
The drag queen says she hopes to be invited back next year and for other schools to follow Rocky Top’s lead.
