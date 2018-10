It is going to be the coolest day of the week with temps in the 40′s and 50′s. Skies will be cloudy with light to moderate rain shower throughout the day. rain will come to an end overnight with temps in the low 40′s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Thursday leaving us with warmer temps. Highs will warm into the 60′s and 70′s Thursday and through the weekend. Dry conditions return through the middle of next week.