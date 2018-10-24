Contested races across the Texas Panhandle, Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Here are the contested races and propositions across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico for the 2018 elections:
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Landon Porsch (R) and Tim Elliot (D)
- Justice of the Peace - Flip Taylor (R) and Mary Ewing (D)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Mike Hughs (R) and James “Jim” Ellis (IND)
- Memphis ISD Proposition A - Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.17 per $100 valuation in Memphis ISD for the current year, a rate that is $0.1299 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of increasing revenue for maintenance and operations. Voters will vote for or against the proposition.
- Deaf Smith County Hospital District Board (four members chosen) - Mark Collier, Fidelia Salinas, Debbie Gonzalez, June Rudd, Chris Woodard, Tanner Black and Harold McNutt
- County Judge - DJ Wagner (R) and Margarita “Mona” Hernandez (D)
- City of Hereford Proposition - Should the City of Hereford and the Hereford Economic Development Corporation combine some of their existing funds to build a $6.5 million civic center in the city limits? Voters will choose yes or no.
- Hereford ISD Bond - The issuance of $22,400,000 of bonds by Hereford ISD for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of site for school buildings in the district, the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax for payment thereof. Voters will vote for or against the bond.
- District and County Clerk - Robert “Bobby” Woodard (R) and Fay Vargas (D)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Teresa Heck (R) and Cody Bell (D)
- City of Spearman Swimming Pool Bond Election - Citizens will vote on whether to allow the city to issue $1.7 million in bonds to construct a swimming pool facility. The city has been awarded a $500,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife, which has allowed the city to lower the amount of bonds required. The bond will cost around $0.12 each $100, which amounts to $120 per year in city taxes on a $100,000 home. Voters will vote for or against the bond.
- Canadian ISD Proposition - The issuance of $15,000,000 of bonds by the Canadian ISD for the purpose of the acquisitions , construction and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of school buses and levying the tax in payment thereof. Voters will vote for or against the proposition.
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Leslie Litterell Ford (R) and Vanessa Jones (D)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Robert Taylor (R) and Claudia Griego (D)
- Canyon ISD Special Elections - $196,700,000 of bonds by Canyon ISD for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of sites for school buildings, the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax for payment thereof. Voters will vote for or against the bond.
- Miami ISD Board (three members will be selected) - Ryan Windley, Mark Roberson, Leslie Ishmael, Brock Hodges and Kay Thompson
- County Judge - Harold Keeter (R) and Priscilla Sanders (D)
- County Sheriff - James R. Lobb (D) and Michael E. Shumate (R)
- County Commissioner, Position 2 - Tony F. Naranjo (D) and Clayton F. Kiesling (R)
- County Sheriff - Reyes E. Gonzales (D) and Russell D. Shafer (R)
- Quay County Special Hospital Receipts Tax Question - Voters will vote for or against the question.
