100 Club asking for candy donations for Trucks and Treats event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is asking for candy donations for their annual Trucks and Treats event.
Trucks and Treats gives children the opportunity to trick or treat while meeting some of Amarillo’s first responders.
Children will also have the opportunity to see vehicles from the Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department, SWAT team and more.
The 100 Club said the event gives many children their first positive experience with first responders that can translate into support in the future.
The 100 Club asks that candy donations be dropped off at the Interstate All Battery Center at 2323 South Georgia no later than October 25.
Trucks and Treats will be October 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Westgate Mall.
