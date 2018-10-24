Clarendon man arrested for death of 3-week-old daughter

Clarendon man arrested for death of 3-week-old daughter
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 24, 2018 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:53 PM

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - A Clarendon man has been arrested for the death of his 3-week-old daughter.

Donley County Sheriff Butch Clackburn said his agency arrested 37-year-old Christopher Myers on Tuesday, Oct. 23 after an investigation of the child’s death.

The 3-week-old died on Friday, Oct. 12. The criminal complaint says the girl died from blunt-force trauma.

Myers is in the Donley County Jail. He is charged with injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony.

If convicted, Myers faces a sentence of five to 99 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.