Clarendon man arrested for death of 3-week-old daughter

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - A Clarendon man has been arrested for the death of his 3-week-old daughter.
Donley County Sheriff Butch Clackburn said his agency arrested 37-year-old Christopher Myers on Tuesday, Oct. 23 after an investigation of the child’s death.
The 3-week-old died on Friday, Oct. 12. The criminal complaint says the girl died from blunt-force trauma.
Myers is in the Donley County Jail. He is charged with injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony.
If convicted, Myers faces a sentence of five to 99 years in prison.
