Amarillo VA sees need for registered nurses following internal and external growth

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - From new additions like the VA’s Primary Care Center to internal growth and promotions, Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo is seeing a need for registered nurses with more than a dozen positions available.
"We're hiring for OR, ED which is emergency department, ICU, med-surg, the community living center which is our long-term care facility and outpatient clinic,” said Jeanette Williams, a VA nurse recruiter.
Those departments can be filled by qualified candidates of all levels, from those just starting out to those in the field for years.
"We are looking for OR nurses with OR experience, and we're also looking for the beginning student,” said Williams. “We can accommodate anyone from a recent graduate to 20 years’ experience."
One nurse applying for the openings says she heard from friends about their experiences at the VA and wanted to check it out.
"I am a nurse, I'm an RN,” said applicant Valerie Mullin. "I have a lot of friends who have worked here at the VA and they absolutely love it so I figured I would go give this a shot and see what it's all about." Mullin also noted the extra care needed in this particular position. "We need that extra special care for them,” said Mullin. “It's just so much more than a physical thing because we're dealing with their emotions, their spiritual, will their families, as well."
Williams says she is a nurse with the VA in order to give back.
"Myself, I was not in the military but this is my way to give back to my country and to my heroes so I think a lot of nurses feel that way and it's a great draw,” said Williams. “We love having them." It’s an opportunity to serve those who served our country.
For a full list of openings at the Amarillo VA, visit USAJobs.gov.
Those interested can also contact Williams directly at 806-468-1540 or Jeanette.williams2@va.gov.
