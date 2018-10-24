Amarillo Museum of Art to host cast iron art preview

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting a cast iron art preview at the end of the month called Burning Ring of Fire: 20 Years of Cast Iron Sculpture in Tucumcari, NM.
For the past 20 years, as many as 50 artists from around the United States have convened in Tucumcari, New Mexico for week long workshops making cast iron sculptures.
The AMoA exhibition will be featuring artworks from artists and students who have participated in the cast iron workshop in Tucumcari.
Artworks will include three-dimensional cast iron objects, photographs, prints and more.
The exhibition will kick-off on October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
A free lecture from artist Tom Joyce will take place the same day at 7:30 p.m.
Joyce is a formally trained blacksmith who is acknowledged as one of the foremost practitioners in his field of forging iron.
AMoA will also be hosting a Mold Carving and Iron Pour event on October 27. This event is an iron casting sculpture workshop that will take place at Amarillo Art Institute at Arts in the Sunset beginning at 3:00 p.m. Molds are available to purchase for $20.
The cast iron art preview at the AMoA will last until December 30.
Additional information can be found here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.