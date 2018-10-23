Saudi economic forum opens but many absent over Khashoggi

Saudi employees print badges of participants of the Future Investment Initiative conference, which kicks off Tuesday, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with plans to hold the glitzy investment forum, despite some of its most important speakers pulling out in the global outcry over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (Amr Nabil)