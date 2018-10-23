Pantex reports ‘unexpected security event’, ends without incident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to a social media post, Pantex reported an unexpected security event that ended without incident.
Pantex announced on their social media pages at 11:30 a.m. that they had activated their Emergency Response Organization due to an operational emergency.
Pantex released at statement saying a routine inspection identified a potential concern with a vehicle in the John C. Drummond Center administrative building parking lot and employees were sheltered in place as a precaution.
The Carson County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department inspected the vehicle for any prohibited items.
After the search, it was determined there were no prohibited items and the emergency event was resolved without incident.
The plant also said there was no offsite impact and no need for the public to take any action.
The full statement regarding the incident can be found here.
