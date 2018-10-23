Our Perspective on early voting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This week early voting begins. There are a number of things on the ballots that vary county to county.
· In the Canyon school district, you have a $198 million school bond election that could fund school construction and repairs for the next 10 years.
· In the Hereford district, you have a bond request for $22 million for construction and repairs.
· In Canadian ISD, you have a bond option to issue $15 million in debt for projects.
For all of us, we have the Texas gubernatorial race, Lieutenant Governor, the heated U.S. senate race between O’Rourke and Cruz and 11 more state wide races that need your attention and vote.
The normal message from people is the encouragement to go vote and make your voice heard. I will agree with that, but today’s Perspective is, I encourage you to properly do your homework and then go vote.
Facebook is not a place for homework and neither is asking your friends.
Go to each candidate’s or school district’s website and read what they stand for or what they want and then go compare that to what people are saying. Remember, there is no truth needed to make a post on social media, but there is an obligation for all of us to find the truth as best we can and then make our voice heard.
What’s your perspective? Will you be joining your neighbors in speaking your mind or will you be sitting this one out and hoping for the best?
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.