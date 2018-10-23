First day of early voting breaks records in Potter and Randall Counties

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After a surge of voter registration statewide, it was a record breaking day for those who cast their ballot early in Potter County and Randall County.
When polls closed on Monday evening, both Potter and Randall County had more voters come to the polls than they did on the first day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election, making it the biggest turnout for the first day of early voting ever.
“In 2014, on the first day, we had 548 people who voted. On the first day for the presidential, we had 1,710,” said Melynn Huntley, Elections Administrator for Potter County.
Potter County surpassed that number when polls closed as 1,821 residents came out to vote.
“I think it just indicates high voter interest in what’s going on in this election and we couldn’t be happier. When we have an election, we love to have people show up,” said Huntley.
As Randall County continues to grow, the elections office says more residents have registered than ever before.
At the days end, 3,762 votes were cast.
“We’ve actually surpassed the first day of early voting for the presidential,” said Shannon Lackey, Elections Administrator for Randall County. “I do think that there was over 3,400 people who have already made their mind up and were ready to cast their ballot. So I’m anxious to see what the rest of early voting and election day bring.”
Since March, over 400,000 people were added to the state voter registry totaling a record 15.6 million voters.
“We have a lot of people who never voted before, who haven’t voted in a long time. If they drive themselves to the poll, their drivers license is exactly what we need,” said Huntley.
A list of early voting locations is listed here.
