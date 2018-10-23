Amarillo VA hosting nursing job fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those interested in a nursing career may have an opportunity in Amarillo.
Amarillo VA Hospital is hosting a Nursing Job Fair on Oct. 23 at their facility in Amarillo.
Applicants will be interviewed for OR nurse, OR manager, outpatient nursing, emergency nursing and positions at the Community Living Center.
Those interested should bring a picture ID, references and a current resume.
Those qualified will be given an interview on-the-spot.
