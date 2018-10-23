Amarillo VA hosting nursing job fair

Amarillo VA Health Care System
By Jacob Helker | October 23, 2018 at 7:16 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 7:19 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those interested in a nursing career may have an opportunity in Amarillo.

Amarillo VA Hospital is hosting a Nursing Job Fair on Oct. 23 at their facility in Amarillo.

Applicants will be interviewed for OR nurse, OR manager, outpatient nursing, emergency nursing and positions at the Community Living Center.

Those interested should bring a picture ID, references and a current resume.

Those qualified will be given an interview on-the-spot.

