AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is moving to a new location that will give them more room to further help the community.
ReStore is located in the Fleetwood Shopping Center, but will be relocating north of Paramount and Olsen Boulevards.
ReStore pushes to help the community in Amarillo and they are excited to continue their service at their new location.
“The ReStore here is the main fundraiser for the Habitat organization which is to build homes for low income families,” said Nathan Thiesfeld, Assistant Manager of ReStore. “We take in donations from the community and we resell them at a lower price. It not only helps out the families that are in the program, but it really helps out the community for people that can’t really afford furniture at a retail store.”
ReStore sells many donated items such as furniture, decor, clothing and building supplies.
“We get to reuse, recycle and re-purpose the items and give it more life,” said Kim Webb, Habitat ReStore Manager.
ReStore’s new building will have more space to store their items and the new location is less than a mile from where the currently are.
Webb said, “We did lose the lease here so we are having to move, which is really great because we are getting our new location and new building.”
Everything ReStore does to give back is done with help from the community and they are now asking for the community’s help more than ever for their new location’s remodeling.
“Everything’s by volunteer here,” said Webb. “So we could really use some help if anybody likes to tear down walls or do a demo day, we would love to have that help.”
While they are remodeling the new building, their current store will remain open and welcome customers.
“We’d love for you to come and be a part of what we do here at Habitat. Either as a donor, giving your donations to us, or to shop here, every item that’s purchased here goes back into the program,” said Webb.
If you enjoy remodeling and would like to help volunteer at the new ReStore click here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.