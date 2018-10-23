Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University are celebrating Day of the Dead by hosting events this week

"Thursday night at 7:00, I believe it’s at 7:30 we’re showing the movie Coco with cocoa. It’s free to the public and we’ll have cocoa and cookies and enjoy the movie and then on Friday from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m in the museum their will be the reception. We’ll have live music and refreshments, a cash bar and you can come and enjoy the ofrenda and then Friday night from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley student union we have our gala event which is a dinner and dance,” said Eddie Henderson, Dean of College of Education and Social Sciences.