AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University are celebrating Day of the Dead by hosting events this week.
The day of the dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. Amarillo college and West Texas A&M University will be celebrating the holiday and sharing the culture to the Panhandle by hosting events this week.
On Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Amarillo College is hosting an art gallery displaying Day of the Dead inspired artwork. The display will be up for two weeks.
“We hand the artwork and then we’ll have an opening reception for the public, totally free. But the whole focus here is this particular celebration of life after death,” said Steven Cost, Professor of Art at Amarillo College.
On Friday WTAMU kicks off their Day of the Dead weekend events. including memorial displays.
Every year students, faculty and community members come together to decorate a memorial display to celebrate the lives of loved ones.
"Thursday night at 7:00, I believe it’s at 7:30 we’re showing the movie Coco with cocoa. It’s free to the public and we’ll have cocoa and cookies and enjoy the movie and then on Friday from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m in the museum their will be the reception. We’ll have live music and refreshments, a cash bar and you can come and enjoy the ofrenda and then Friday night from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley student union we have our gala event which is a dinner and dance,” said Eddie Henderson, Dean of College of Education and Social Sciences.
Friday, October 26 is WTAMU’s Gala Fiesta de los Muertos! The gala reception is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. It will feature ofrendas and the music of Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Micky Cruz and his band.
A gala dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the JBK Legacy Hall, featuring dancing to the music of Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Micky Cruz and his band.
Tickets are $75 per person and include the gala reception, dinner, and dancing. A cash bar will be available as well.
“We’re delighted, this year is our tenth year celebrating Dios de los Muertos in the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. We have ofrenda, 140 creations by our students, faculty and community members, honoring individuals who are no longer with us but who have been very meaningful in the lives of the creators of these ofrenda,” said Henderson.
