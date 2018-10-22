What to bring to the polls

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Early voting for elections starts on October 22, and we have compiled a list of steps you need to take when heading to the polls.
In order to vote, you must:
Have an approved form of photo identification to show a poll worker, provided by votetexas.gov:
If you have one of these, you will be allowed to vote immediately.
If you do not posses one of these forms of identification, make sure that you bring a supporting form of ID, such as:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
If you’ve presented a supporting form of ID, you’ll be required to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, on which you must list your reason for not having a valid photo ID.
It’s important to note that as long as you have a supporting form of ID and are on the list of approved voters, the reasonableness of your impediment cannot be questioned and you will be allowed to vote.
For more information on what you need to know before heading to the polls, visit votetexas.gov.
