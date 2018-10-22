Warm & sunny Monday

We start off your Monday morning with temps in the 40′s and 50′s under clear skies. Temps will warm into the 70′s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. We stay dry overnight with temps once again dropping into the 40′s and 50′s. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday with temps in the 60′s. Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday with the best chance for rain in the southwest. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with temps in the 40′s and 50′s. We dry out and warm back into the 60′s and 70′s Thursday and Friday.