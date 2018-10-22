Uniting Parents to host 19th Annual Chronic Illness and Disability Conference

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Coalition of Health Services, Inc. and Region 16 Education Service Center’s collaborative program Uniting Parents will host their 19th Annual Chronic Illness and Disability Conference on October 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The conference will be live streamed and cover the transition from pediatric to adult-based care.
The free event will be held at the Region 16 Education Service Center in the Palo Duro Meeting Room at 5800 Bell Street.
Scholarships for travel are available for young adults and parents with disabilities.
For more information on travel scholarships and to RSVP for the event, contact Maria Garcia at (806) 337-1700.
The complete brochure for the event as well as information on speakers can be found here.
