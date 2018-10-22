Uncontested races for 2018 elections

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Here are the uncontested races in the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico for the 2018 elections:
- County Judge - Hugh Reed (R)
- District and County Clerk - Tawnee Irene Blodgett (R)
- County Tax Assessor-Collector - Jamie Craig (R)
- County Treasurer - Susan Overcast McGrath (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Dianne Stavenhagen Samaniego (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Dustin Sanders (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Mike Illinger (R)
- County Judge - Wayne Nance (R)
- District and County Clerk - Bena Hester (R)
- County Treasurer - Mary Jo Brannon (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - H.B. Simpson (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Dale Ramsey (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Jack Wellman (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - John Burson (R)
- County Judge - Dan Looten (R)
- District and County Clerk - Celeste Bichsel (R)
- County Treasurer - Denise Salzbrenner (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Kathleen Barley (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precint 2 - Jean Hardman (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - James Martin (R)
- County Commissioner , Precinct 4 - Kevin Howell (R)
- County Judge - Jay Mayden (R)
- District and County Clerk - Barbara Spitzer (R)
- County Treasurer - Brenda Faye Overstreet (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Randy Rister (R)
- County Judge - John A. James (R)
- District and County Clerk - Jackie Johnson (R)
- County Treasurer - Gina Harris (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Jo Rita Henard (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Kirby Campbell (IND)
- County Judge - Wesley Ritchey (R)
- District and County Clerk - Terri Banks (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Corey Crabtree (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Floyd French (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Carol Smith (R)
- Criminal District Attorney - Chris Strowd (R)
- District Clerk - Elaine Gerber (R)
- County Clerk - Rachel Bezner Garman (R)
- County Treasurer - Karen Smith (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Karen Foster Boren (R)
- County Judge - John C. Howard (R)
- County Treasurer - Wanda Smith (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 and 2 - Pamela Mason (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 and 4 - Pat White (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Daniel Ford (R)
- County Commisioner, Precinct 4 - Dan Sawyer (R)
- County Judge - Christ Porter (R)
- District Clerk - Jo Mays (R)
- County Clerk - Jeanne Horton (R)
- County Treasurer - Scott Hahn (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 and 3 - Joe Patrick Martinez (R)
- County Judge - Ray Powell (R)
- District and County Clerk - Olivia M. Duran (R)
- County Treasurer - Janet Carol Bridges (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Terry Lindsey (D)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, 2, 3 - Sherrie Stone (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Troy Glover (R)
- County Judge - Benny D. Wilson (R)
- District and County Clerk - Janet Torres (R)
- County Treasurer - Lynn Vela French (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Bob Davis (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - David Thomas (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Danny Henson
- County Judge - Ronnie Gordon (R)
- County Clerk - Melissa Mead (R)
- County Treasurer - Dinkie Parman (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - David Ford (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Robert Butch Owens (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Beth Bezner Moore (R)
- County Judge - George Briant (R)
- District and County Clerk - Lisa Johnson (R)
- County Treasurer - Kay Smallwood (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Larry Dunnam (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Tim Alexander (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Nicholas Thomas (R)
- County Judge - Mickey Simpson (R)
- District and County Clerk - Kim Blau (R)
- County Treasurer - Kimberly Long (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Dan Cockrell (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Nancy Shepherd (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Merle L. Miller
- County Judge - Cindy Irwin (R)
- District Clerk - Robin Stroud (R)
- County Clerk - Jan Barns (R)
- County Treasurer - Kathy Sargent (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Yadi Rodriguez (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Dale Herbst (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Christ Prock (R)
- County Judge - J.D. “Rowdy” Rhoades (R)
- Judge, County Court at Law - Delwin McGee (R)
- District Clerk - Daine Hoefling (R)
- County Clerk - Brenda McKanna (R)
- County Treasurer - Pam Cox (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Barbara Mulunax (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 -Miles Mixon (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - H. Lynn Cartrite (R)
- County Judge - Charles Kelly (R)
- District Clerk - Shawn Bogard (R)
- County Clerk - Cassi Laxton (R)
- County Treasurer - Britney Meraz (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Joe Johnson (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Braden Karber (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Kevin Walker
- County Judge - Don Allred (R)
- District Clerk and County Clerk - Darla S. Lookingbill (R)
- County Treasurer - Sherri Johnson (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Kristy Homfeld (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Larry Groneman (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Billy Don Brown (R)
- County Judge - Nancy Tanner (R)
- Judge, County Court at Law No. 1 - Walt Weaver (R)
- Judge, County Court at Law No. 2 - Matt Hand (R)
- District Clerk - Carley Snider (R)
- County Clerk - Julie Smith (R)
- County Treasurer - Leann Jennings (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Mercy Murguia (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Alphonso Vaughn (D)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Gary Jackson (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Thomas L. Jones (D)
- Criminal District Attorney - Robert Love (R)
- County Judge - Ernie Houdashell (R)
- Judge, County Court at Law 1 - Jame W. Anderson (R)
- Judge, County Court at Law 2 - Matt Martindale (R)
- District Clerk - Joel Forbis (R)
- County Clerk - Susan Allen (R)
- County Treasurer - Angie Parker (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Clay Houdashell (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - J. Tracy Byrd (R)
- Constable, Precinct 1 - Richard Beals (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Mark C. Benton
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Buddy DeFord (R)
- County Judge - Rick Tennant (R)
- District and County Clerk - Toni Rankin (R)
- County Treasurer - Amy Tennant (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Ken Gill (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - James F. Duvall, Jr. (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Teda Seuhs (R)
- County Clerk - CJ Chasco (R)
- County Treasurer - Tricia Speed (R)
- Justice of the Peace - Sharla Miller (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Danny Morgan
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Larry Buske (R)
- County Judge - Jerry Dan Hefley (R)
- District Clerk - Sherri Jones (R)
- County Clerk - Margaret Dorman (R)
- County Treasurer - Renee Warren (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Mark Brown (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Bob Hink (R)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Rick Walden (R)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - John Walker (R)
- County Commissioner, Position 1 - Justin K. Bennett (R)
- County Assessor - Louis F. Trujillo (D)
- Probate Judge - Leslie J. Taylor (R)
- County Commissioner, District 3 - Franklin D. McCasland (R)
- County Assessor - Janie L. Hoffman (D)
- Probate Judge - Nelda A. Burson (D)
- County Commissioner District 3- Chet Spear (R)
- County Commissioner District 4 -Seth H. Martin (R)
- County Clerk - Annie Hogland (R)
- County Assessor - Candace R. Morrison (R)
- County Sheriff - Wesley Waller (R)
- Probate Judge - Mark E. Lansford (R)
- County Commissioner - Lewis Shane Lee (R)
- County Assessor - George R. Beggs (R)
- County Sheriff - Malin K. Parker (R)
