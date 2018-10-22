Guyon Saunders Resource Center forced to reduce hours and close on weekends

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is reducing its hours and will no longer be open on weekends.
The center’s new hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Lack of funds and staffing is forcing them to make this decision, but the resource center is trying to find additional funding by applying for more grants.
“We just don’t have the funds to go seven days a week anymore,” said Michael Hooten, Board Chair for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center. “We need volunteers! Volunteers would help us, because it’s tough to run a center seven days a week with two people, I mean they’ve been doing it but it’s not ideal.”
There are currently only two full-time staff members running the center and they are asking for volunteer help from the community.
One homeless family is worried that the center being closed on the weekends could potentially bring more violence.
“It’s gonna be even more dangerous with our kids,” said mother Luisa Dominguez. “At least when we’re inside in the family room, what ever is happening outside; we’re not involved. We’re not gonna have a safe place to go anymore. It’s kind of been a worry for me as a mother, just thinking, what are we gonna do? But I just don’t understand why there’s not a lot of people coming out here to donate or to help to keep this open.
The center urges the homeless who need help to reach out to the other resources available to them in Amarillo.
If you would like to volunteer at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, contact them directly at (806) 373-0704.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.