Girl, 5, mistakes bride for Cinderella

AKRON, NY (WIVB/CNN) - Five-year-old Layla Lester is a huge Disney princess fan.
So, when she saw one of her favorite princesses at Akron Falls Park last weekend, she knew just what to do.
"She just goes running over, arms wide open, ‘Cinderella, Cinderella,’" said Jessica Lester, Layla’s mother.
Cinderella turned out to be Olivia Spark, who was at the park with her new husband taking wedding photos.
Photographer Nicole Wickins saw the moment unfolding with Layla and started snapping pics.
“I was really caught off guard because there's a little girl that none of us had known, so I wasn't sure if I should take pictures. But it kind of just felt like the thing to do," Wickens explained.
Lester said Wickins captured a beautiful moment in her little girl's life. Layla has autism and doesn't always know how to interact with people, let alone strangers.
But Cinderella isn't a stranger, is she?
"When she sees a princess, she's going to love them because she loves princesses," Lester said.
"I was flattered,” Spark recalled. “I was, like, in tears that she thought I was a princess, and it just made my day absolutely more amazing than what it already was."
The moment couldn't last too long, though. Spark's carriage would turn into a pumpkin if she didn't get on with her wedding photo shoot.
After her wedding day, Spark's family took to the internet to try to find Layla's family to share the special photos.
It didn't take long for the post to go viral and for Layla and Spark to be reunited, forming a friendship that seems like a true fairy tale.
Spark brought a whole lot of gifts to see her biggest fan this weekend. But the biggest gift came Oct. 13, with a magical moment in the park, a quick-thinking photographer and memories to last a lifetime with a very special bride.
"She is the epitome of what a real-life princess would be,” Lester stressed. “She's kind and she's sweet and she went out of her way to be nice to Layla."
Now, some community members who were touched by this story are working to bring even more magic to little Layla's life.
They’ve started a GoFundMe page to send Layla and her family to Disney World to meet all the princesses.
