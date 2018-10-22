Early Voting begins Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Early voting begins on Monday, October 22 and runs through November 2. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.
Potter County voting locations:
Santa Fe Building
900 S. Polk Street
Date/Time:
Monday - Friday
October 22-26
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday
October 27
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday
October 28
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday - Friday
October 29 - November 2
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Casey Carpet One
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
United Amigos
300 E. I-40
The Craig
5500 SW. 9th Ave.
Cornerstone Outreach
1111 N. Buchanan
Date/Time:
Monday - Friday
October 22 - October 26
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday
October 27
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday - Friday
Oct.ober 29 - November 2
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more Potter County election information visit www.pottercountyvotes.com
RELATED: Texas Secretary of State
Randall County voting locations:
Randall County Administration Office
1604 5th Ave.
Canyon
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo
Date/Time:
Monday - Friday
October 22 - October 26
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday
October 27, 2018
7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday
October 28
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday - Friday
October 29-November 2, 2018
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon
Region 16 Education Service Center
5800 Bell Street
Amarillo
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo
Date/Time:
Monday - Friday
October 22 - October 26
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday
October 27, 2018
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday - Friday
October 29 - November 2
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For more Randall County election information visit randallcounty.com/elections
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.