Early Voting begins Monday
Early voting
October 21, 2018 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:07 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Early voting begins on Monday, October 22 and runs through November 2. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

Potter County voting locations:

Santa Fe Building

900 S. Polk Street

Date/Time:

Monday - Friday

October 22-26

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday

October 27

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday

October 28

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday

October 29 - November 2

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Casey Carpet One

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos

300 E. I-40

The Craig

5500 SW. 9th Ave.

Cornerstone Outreach

1111 N. Buchanan

Date/Time:

Monday - Friday

October 22 - October 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

October 27

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday

Oct.ober 29 - November 2

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more Potter County election information visit www.pottercountyvotes.com

Randall County voting locations:

Randall County Administration Office

1604 5th Ave.

Canyon

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo

Date/Time:

Monday - Friday

October 22 - October 26

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday

October 27, 2018

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday

October 28

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday

October 29-November 2, 2018

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon

Region 16 Education Service Center

5800 Bell Street

Amarillo

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo

Date/Time:

Monday - Friday

October 22 - October 26

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday

October 27, 2018

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday

October 29 - November 2

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more Randall County election information visit randallcounty.com/elections

