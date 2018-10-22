Clovis man to spend 6 years in prison after aggravated battery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend six years in prison after his probation was revoked due to an aggravated battery.
Jared Wagner, 23, has been on supervised probation since January for cases involving drug possession and burglary.
In August, Wagner was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, he is charged with beating and kicking another man in the head and face, causing a broken nose, broken orbital eye socket, a concussion and broken dentures.
At the probation revocation hearing, Judge Fred Van Soelen said the incident was “completely unprovoked and unnecessary, and was a brutal and vicious attack for which you have shown no remorse.”
Wagner will now serve the full sentences for the drug possession and burglary cases.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.