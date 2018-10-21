Magnitude 4.0 earthquake north of Amarillo shakes the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Early morning tremors spread throughout the Texas Panhandle as a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Amarillo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“It’s not uncommon to have earthquakes in the Texas Panhandle," said NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn. "In fact, we are the second most likely area in the state of Texas to have an earthquake and it seems like every 2 or 3 years, we do have an earthquake anywhere from maybe 2.5 magnitude to about 4.”
Gwyn says a nearby fault was likely the source of the quake.
“We have a boundary called the Amarillo-Wichita uplift area and that’s pretty deep and that coincides with the Anadarko Basin and that seems to be where most of the earthquakes associated with Amarillo occur," said Gwyn. "There’s also a fault up close to Dalhart and they’ve had a few earthquakes up there in the past but the majority of them are just north of Amarillo.”
One local resident near Canyon was still getting up for the morning when the earthquake hit.
“I was sitting on my bed, watching tv, a scary movie of course, and all of a sudden you could hear this rumbling and all of a sudden the house shook and my bed shook, the dogs started barking," said local resident Rebecca Redeemer.
Like Redeemer, many in the Panhandle immediately took to social media to find out what happened.
“I got on Facebook, tried to figure out what’s going on and found out we had an earthquake," said Redeemer. "I was shocked.”
For another local woman, her son got a real-life experience with the lessons he is currently learning about in school.
“My son came running in, jumped in bed, scared me, and said mom the house is shaking,” said local resident Rayia Keys. “He’s learning about earthquakes and the damage they can do but luckily it wasn’t any damage done but it was one you could definitely feel.”
The USGS has a “Did You Feel It?” page where you can immediately report where you experienced an earthquake, helping researchers pinpoint the exact location it occurred. As of now, the page has received more than 1,200 responses related to the Amarillo earthquake.
According to earthquake records in the Panhandle, many in the past like July of 1925 and August of 2000 have had recurring quakes the same day or in the days following.
As of this time, a second earthquake has not been reported.
