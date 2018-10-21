Canadian Fall Foliage Festival attracts hundreds to see vibrant trees, enjoy fall activities

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - A celebration of the fall season in Canadian is attracting people from all over to see the town’s vibrant colored leaves and embrace it’s culture.
The first day of the festival welcomed hundreds to the town to ring in the new season with fall-themed activities and events.
“We have a lot of different outdoor activities going on,” said volunteer Sally Whittle. “We have helicopter rides, we have hayrides out at Lake Marvin. You name it, we have it going on today.”
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator, Jackie McPherson, said it’s the way the leaves change in the month of October that attract people from across the Panhandle, the country and even the world.
“That’s actually what started this event in the early 50′s and I think that’s what probably keeps it going as well as all the other things we’ve added to it over the years,” she said.
The festival has grown to feature numerous vendors, local art, museum exhibits, and more.
“We have all kinds of arts exhibits, of course we’ve got the tape art around town,” said McPherson. “Tour of Homes is today as well as the car show. There’s just stuff going on all over Canadian today.”
The car show has been the highlight of downtown during the Fall Foliage Festival for three years now.
“It brings out the car culture in our area,” said Canadian Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Shane Spencer. “We’ve got people from Kansas, we’ve got people from Oklahoma, Texas, of course we got a big draw from Amarillo. So there’s plenty of cars and car culture out there and we’re trying to keep that alive. So we thought with the amount of people in Canadian for fall foliage that a car show just makes the most sense for downtown. We wanted to draw people to downtown.”
McPherson said the arts and crafts show had a record turnout and continues to grow each year.
“We’re noticing lots and lots of out of town people and myself as well as some of the vendors think that this is probably one of the bigger out-of-town crowds that we’ve had,” she said. “So we’re really excited about that.”
Canadian’s Fall Foliage Festival will continue Sunday Oct. 21 with an outdoor market at 9 a.m. followed by many other activities.
