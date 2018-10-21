Canadian Fall Foliage Festival attracts hundreds to see vibrant trees, enjoy fall activities

“It brings out the car culture in our area,” said Canadian Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Shane Spencer. “We’ve got people from Kansas, we’ve got people from Oklahoma, Texas, of course we got a big draw from Amarillo. So there’s plenty of cars and car culture out there and we’re trying to keep that alive. So we thought with the amount of people in Canadian for fall foliage that a car show just makes the most sense for downtown. We wanted to draw people to downtown.”