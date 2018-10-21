Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures to take note of this coming week.
Traffic has been moved to the far right lanes of the new bridges over Ross and Arthur streets allowing the next phase of work to begin.
In addition to being aware of the lane shift that begins at the I-27 and I-40 interchange to accommodate this new traffic pattern, motorists should be prepared to find alternate routes or add extra time into their commute for the following anticipated closures:
The I-40 underpass at Ross Street will be closed from Monday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 25 for bridge demolition.
The I-40 underpass at Arthur Street will be closed from Monday, Oct. 29 to Thursday, Nov. 1 for bridge demolition.
Weather permitting, overlay work on eastbound I-40 will continue and motorists should expect various ramp and right lane closures just after Washington Street for this operation.
In both directions of I-40, expect various lane closures from Helium Road to Adkisson Road and from Nelson Street to Pullman Road for patching repairs.
Watch for various lane closures on FM 1541 (S. Washington Street) in both directions for fog seal operations from I-27 to State Loop (SL) 335.
The turnaround lanes on 26th Avenue at I-27 will be closed at various times so the contractor can clean and paint the steel beams under the bridge.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: TxDOT
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.